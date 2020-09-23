PN leadership candidate Bernard Grech has tested negative for Covid-19 but intends to stay in self-isolation and take another test on Friday, his spokesman has told Times of Malta.

Grech put himself in isolation earlier this week when his wife tested positive. He has restricted his campaign activities to radio and online interviews from home.

"Dr Bernard Grech did a swab test today which resulted negative. In the meantime his wife Annemarie is doing well and in high spirits. For an additional precautionary measure Dr Grech will remain under self-imposed isolation and do another swab test this Friday," his spokesman said.

On Tuesday Grech explained that his wife self-isolated as soon as she got to know that a person at the gym she attends tested positive.

She took the test which came out negative. However, on the advice of the health authorities, she remained in isolation and later took another test, which revealed a positive result. Grech said he had not been near his wife since she discovered she was positive.