PN leadership contestant Bernard Grech has been forced to take his campaign online after his wife Anne Marie tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Tuesday, Grech said his wife self-isolated as soon as she got to know that a person at the gym she attends tested positive.

She also took the test which came out negative.However, on the advice of the health authorities, she remained in isolation and later took another test, which revealed a positive result.

Grech said that since his wife discovered she was positive, he has not been in contact with her. However, he was immediately isolating himself as a precaution and following the advice of the professional doctors assisting him.

He said that although he has no symptoms he was suspending his physical presence in the campaign and will be going virtual. He said he will do his utmost to remain in contact with the people with all possible means in the circumstances.

Malta had 676 active coronavirus cases as of 12.30pm on Monday.