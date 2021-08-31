Opposition leader Bernard Grech has said that he has no intention of turning back the clock on planning rules introduced in 2006 that have been blamed for opening the floodgates to overdevelopment, as he does not want to impinge on people's right to develop their property.

Addressing a press conference on the Nationalist Party’s new green policy body, Grech faced repeated questions over whether he would scrap the contentious local plan rationalisation introduced by a PN administration some 15 years ago.

Approved by Parliament in 2006, the plans added large swathes of previously undevelopable land to development zones. They were roundly criticised for having been implemented without any public consultation.

The Labour government first promised to revise the contentious plans in 2013 but has failed to do so, claiming the process is "ongoing".

Planning Minister Aaron Farrugia has argued that it would cost the government "billions" in compensation if it were to wind back planning policies to prevent land that is now in the development zone from being developed.

Grech: I will not impinge on development rights

Speaking on Tuesday, the PN's Grech made a similar argument, saying he would not be turning back the clock and trampling on homeowners' rights.

“I will not do anything that will impinge on people’s rights to develop their property,” Grech said.

He added that at the time of its introduction, the construction situation in the country was very different to that of today.

The Labour Party, he said, had been in government for several years now and had actually made the situation worse.

He cited decisions to increase the maximum height for developments and the gradual transformation of the Planning Authority into a rubber-stamping body, compounded by lax enforcement and few initiatives to improve residents’ lives.

“The Labour Party has had all this time to fix the situation but has instead made it far worse,” Grech said.

Asked by Times of Malta what policies the PN has up its sleeve to improve the island’s urban planning, Grech hinted that the party in government would purchase areas in built-up areas to “beautify” the country.

The PN has previously pledged to buy land at Ħondoq ir-Rummien to turn it into a national park.

PN Greens set up

Tuesday morning’s press conference was called to announce a new working group called PN Greens.

The group will be tasked with gathering public feedback and suggestions to inform the party’s environmental policies. It will be headed by electoral candidate Janice Chetcuti.

Chetcuti said she wanted to try and find common ground between opposing views on thorny environmental issues, whether it be development, emissions policy, or even hunting.

Above all, the PN wants to hear from the public, Chetcuti said.

Suggestions and feedback can be sent to greens@pn.org.mt.