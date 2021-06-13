Development in Malta is needed but cannot be viewed as an absolute right that impinges on other people’s rights to enjoy their property, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

Speaking during a phone-in interview on NET FM, Grech said "we would be deluding ourselves in thinking that a country can advance without a reasonable level of development, including construction and foreign direct investment".

He said even small business needed to continually invest and develop.

“The PN believes development is needed. This is not an absolute right that comes to the detriment of other rights. People cannot be allowed to break the law”, Grech said.

He said a balance needed to be struck between development and environmental protection.

Grech said it was not fair that people invested in a home, only to see its value eroded due to development that was not in line with policies.

The Opposition leader's declaration came after widespread criticism about the PA's approval of the db group project overlooking St George's Bay.

PBS

Questioned about the situation at PBS, Grech said it was becoming more evident that the government is abusively taking over an institution that is supposed to deliver the news in a free and impartial manner.

He lamented how the Nationalist Party’s policies and events are given “minimal attention” by PBS during the 8pm news bulletin.

Grech said there were times when even his own speeches in parliament were not reported by PBS.

The Opposition leader said it is obvious that the PN struggles to get its message across when people are continually blasted by Labour propaganda.

Grech said PBS had even ignored an order by the Broadcasting Authority to broadcast allegations made by PN MP Jason Azzopardi about Carmelo Abela, the minister responsible for the national broadcaster.

On welcoming people back to the party, Grech said it was the PN's duty to make such people felt comfortable returning.

He said the PN could not afford to judge people and shunt them aside.

Mental health

Touching on the party’s policies when it comes to mental health, Grech said the PN would build a new mental health hospital near Mater Dei, so as to integrate mental health treatment with other treatments.

Grech said the PN would also seek a space where mental health emergencies would be cared for.