Fifty people tested positive for COVID-19 between Sunday and Monday, while another 32 patients recovered.

Five of the positive cases were diagnosed in closed centres. Migrants are automatically kept in quarantine upon their disembarkation, and Malta does not include migrant positive cases in its official data, following approval from the European Centre for Disease Control.

Malta now has 676 active coronavirus cases.

A total of 1,783 swabs were tested overnight, bringing up the total number of tests taken since the pandemic reached our shores to 233,231.

The number of deaths of COVID-19 patients increased to 22 on Monday, after a 98-year-old man with underlying conditions passed away.

The health ministry said the patient, who resided at a home for the elderly, tested positive on September 6 and was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

His death was the seventh in eight days. Three people died on Saturday and an 86-year-old patient died on Sunday at a home for the elderly.

According to the health authorities, there have been 2,776 known COVID-19 cases in Malta since March 6.

The increase in the number of infected elderly over the past days has drawn concern from the authorities and the public, and on Monday Archbishop Charles Scicluna too urged people to adhere to the health authorities’ directives and care for each other.

While Monday's cases are still being investigated, out of Sunday's 32 coronavirus cases, eight were family members of previously known cases and four were traced to the place of work.

Two were direct contacts of other positive cases and another two were traced to social gatherings.

One case was detected at the St Joseph's home for the elderly.