PN leader Bernard Grech's mother Frida died early on Monday.

Her death was announced by Grech himself in a post on Facebook.

Grech's father John died just four months ago, aged 90.

In his social media post, Grech said his mother's pain had ended with her demise, and she was now reunited with his father.

In a heartfelt admission last year, Grech spoke of his 91-year-old mother being unable to recognise him as she struggled with old age.

On Monday, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola offered her condolences to the party leader.

The PN and PL also paid tribute to the late Frida in separate statements on Monday morning.