The gaming industry worldwide is one of the most massive markets in the economy, amounting to $61.5 billion in 2021. This is no surprise as online betting has turned into one of the most popular hobbies around, mostly thanks to the convenience as well as satisfaction they provide.

When choosing what Maltese site to turn to for online wagering, you need to make sure that the site is secure, reliable, fair, and offers plenty of entertainment and winning opportunities.

Our team of experts has a lengthy experience doing similar reviews, so to learn about the best betting sites reviewed by experts, stick with us.

Best online betting sites Biggest advantage Number of available sports Payout percentage 1 Betway Best overall betting site 30+ 95% 2 Bet-at-home Best online sportsbook 50+ 95% 3 Lvbet Best welcome bonus offer 50+ 93% 4 Bwin Best security measures 90+ 94.09% 5 Betsafe Best horse racebook 16+ 98.66%

The best betting sites with a valid Malta licence

Betway 🥇 - Licence No: MGA/B2C/130/20062. Bet-at-home 🥈 - Licence No: MGA/CRP/278/20043. Lvbet 🥉 - Licence No: MGA/B2C/282/20154. bwin ✅ - Licence No: MGA/CRP/688/20195. Betsafe ✅ - Licence No: MGA/CRP/108/2004

Reviews of the most trusted betting sites in Malta

Thanks in no small part to the credibility and reliability of the Malta Gaming Authority, this small European country has become home to over 300 of the best MGA betting sites. However, not all licensed bookmakers are the same, which is why we turned our attention to the five that truly stand out from the rest.

Betway

Betway is a world-renowned brand that provides its users with the opportunity to partake in casino games such as slots, poker, blackjack, as well as roulette, in addition to the possibility of sports betting. This MGA-licenced betting site is a reliable platform that's designed for the ultimate remote gaming experience.

Pros

Prominent brand in the iGaming industry

Cashout option for partial bets

High-quality live streaming option

Accessible and responsive customer support

Cons

Not all features are available on the mobile app

Cluttered design

Bet-at-home

Bet-at-home is one of the most established online sports wagering sites that operate under an MGA licence. It offers access to dozens of real-life and virtual sporting events alike, with odds that are standard for the online betting industry.

Pros

Easy-to-navigate interface

Numerous betting possibilities

24/7 customer support

E-sports betting

Cons

Transfer fee for debit card deposits

A limited number of markets and leagues

LV Bet

LV Bet Casino is one of the best betting sites with MGA licence for online gaming that offers an impressive assortment of online sports betting opportunities, casino games, and of course, slots. Furthermore, this online casino provides several quality bonuses as well as promotional offers.

Pros

A wide array of bonuses and promotions

Professional customer support

Large selection of markets and leagues to bet on

Diverse banking methods

Cons

No live streaming option for the sporting events

No partial bet cash out option

bwin

bwin is one of the most notable names in the betting world thanks to its reputation as a sports betting site, in addition to its online casino feature. The possibility to wager on sports events from around the world, in addition to playing online casino games, is just a part of what makes this Malta Gaming Authority online gaming software so special.

Pros

Player-friendly odds

Large assortment of sporting events to bet on

Casino games available

Betting app available for Android and iOS

Cons

Slow withdrawal procedures

No phone customer support channel

Betsafe

When talking about the best Maltese bookies, we'd be negligent, not to mention Betsafe. This platform is excellent for all betting aficionados as it offers sports betting, including horse racing as well as virtual sports, in addition to a variety of casino games. Furthermore, this site is known for its quality deposit bonuses available for all players.

Pros

Commendable casino bonus section

Numerous payment methods

24/7 customer support

Impressive variety of betting opportunities

Cons

Low betting limits

Inconsistent betting margins

Why is an MGA licence important?

Online betting platforms that operate under valid licences issued by established gaming authorities provide a safe gambling environment for all players. There are several such gaming authorities around the world that people recognize as trustworthy sources. These bodies include the UK Gambling Commission, the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, the Curacao Government, and last but not least, the Malta Gaming Authority.

Out of all of these bodies for gambling regulation, the Malta Gaming Authority is the most prolific one in Europe and around the world. This is the case primarily because most countries deem the MGA-licensed betting sites to be legitimate and secure.

That being said, the online wagering sites that do fall under the Malta gambling sites category must first go through exhaustive tests and audits before they are deemed trustworthy.

It is precisely due to these strict terms and conditions that the Malta Gaming Authority imposes that the MGA gambling licence is so valued and respected on an international level. Any operator that hopes to enter the online gambling industry and build a brand in Malta, Europe, and the rest of the world, must first obtain an MGA licence.

All of the five online sports sites that we chose as the best Maltese betting sites do operate under valid licences issued by the Malta Gaming Authority.

Variety of sports and leagues to bet

The best MGA-licenced betting sites in Malta stand out from the rest of the competition by offering a diverse assortment of sports and leagues to bet on. This increases the wagering and, subsequentially, winning opportunities for online bettors.

While most online sportsbooks contain the most popular sports and leagues within those sports, the betting sites that are player favourites are the ones that provide more options.

So, you can expect the average sportsbook will offer you the UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Cup for soccer and the four grand slams for tennis.

However, the betting sites that separate themselves from the crowd as player favorites offer even more. For example, the top 5 European soccer leagues, the ATP 1000 tournaments, as well as Eurobasket, NCAA football, and minor-league baseball. Furthermore, these sportsbooks offer less popular sports like darts, snooker, skiing, cycling, handball, and even non-sporting events to bet on.

This type of variety is great for all types of players, regardless of your experience and know-how, because it allows you to test out the online betting waters without getting bored. You'll probably find the NBA for basketball and the NFL and MLB for football and baseball, respectively.

Importance of odds and payouts

As an online bettor, the odds and payouts are some of the most decisive factors that you account for when making a choice regarding online gambling sites. The very best sports betting platforms offer quality, high-paying odds for the sporting events in their repertoire.

Depending on the online wagering site you opt for, the odds can be displayed in one of three ways:

Fractional odds , also known as the British format - 5/1, 8/2

, also known as the British format - 5/1, 8/2 Decimal odds , also known as the European format - 2.00, 5.00

, also known as the European format - 2.00, 5.00 Money line odds, also known as the American format - +350, -140

When betting online, you always want to make sure that the money is in good hands and that you have the best possible opportunity to win big. The higher the odds are, the bigger the payout will be if you make the right bet, which is why the sportsbooks with the highest odds for certain events draw in the most players.

That is why you should always do your research and compare the odds provided at different betting sites in order to ascertain what the best odds for you are.

Bookmaker bonuses, promotions, and deals

It's time to see the best betting sites in Malta and their bonus offers:

Best Online Betting Sites 🏆 Bonus and Promo Offers 🎁 1 Betway Welcome bonus 100% match-up on deposit up to $30 2 Bet-at-home First deposit bonus 100% match-up of up to $200 3 Lvbet 100% match-up bonus for deposit up to $50 4 BWin $30 free play poker bonus for a deposit of $10 5 Betsafe 100% match-up bonus up to $1,000 and 200 free spins

We all know that bonuses, promotions, and deals are some of the most enticing aspects of online betting to players because they provide rewards and prizes. While all promotional offers depend entirely on the bookmaker, which makes them distinct and individual, there are still certain similarities between them. That is why we can group them into several categories.

Welcome bonus

The welcome bonus offer is one of the most common occurrences on the best online betting sites, as they are designed to draw in new players. These bonuses are available to all newly registered players and can be either deposit or no deposit bonuses. As a part of the welcome bonus packages, you can expect free bets, cash prizes, and even free spins, depending on the platform.

Deposit bonus

The deposit bonus offer is usually available for all players that are already registered for an account on the gaming platform. As the name suggests, these bonuses are tied to a certain deposit amount. For example, you'll receive a deposit match-up bonus of up to 150% for all deposits of Є40 or more.

Cashout deals

While this is a relatively new addition to most online sports betting sites, cashout deals have grown in popularity quickly. These deals allow you the opportunity to change your mind about a bet and cash out prior to the end of the sporting event. Furthermore, most quality bookmakers will offer you the choice to cash out before the event ends if your bet hits, but you are uncertain whether the situation will change.

Weekly promotional offers

Weekly promotional offers are typically tied to a particular day of the week - Friday or Monday most often. The way that these offers are set up is that you receive a cash or free bets reward if you make a deposit on the particular day of the promotion.

Monthly promotional offers

Monthly promotional offers are slightly different from the weekly ones in their design, as they do not require you to make a deposit on a certain day. Instead, you will need to meet the deposit minimum limit for that month in order to be eligible for the prizes and rewards of these promotions.

Bet types

In this day and age, when everything, including online bookmakers, is developing quickly, you can find an almost endless amount of bet types. Choosing from these bets can get confusing and overwhelming even if you are an experienced bettor, which is why we opted to analyse the five most common bet types:

Money Line: Money line is the oldest and most popular bet type for a good reason. It is straightforward and uncomplicated, which makes it a great choice for all players of all backgrounds. All you have to do is pick the team or player that you think will win and bet on them.

Money line is the oldest and most popular bet type for a good reason. It is straightforward and uncomplicated, which makes it a great choice for all players of all backgrounds. All you have to do is pick the team or player that you think will win and bet on them. Point Spread: This bet type is similar to the money line, with a thin layer of complexity. To bet on a point spread, you have to bet on the point margin by which one of the competitors will win instead of betting on who the winner will be.

Parlay: This is a complex, multi-leg type of bet. Your parlay bet can be either single-game or multi-game. If you opt for a single-game parlay, you can bet on the total number of points, the top scorer, and the number of fouls. Alternatively, if you choose a multi-game parlay, you can bet on the winners for multiple games. The important thing to remember is that you have to guess all of the legs of the bet right in order to win.

Over/under: This is yet another player-favourite type of bet. When betting on over/under, you are betting whether a certain statistic will stay under or go over a certain number that you choose. For example, if the total number of goals scored in the Champions League final is set at 5, you can bet under, and if both teams together score 4, you have the winning bet.

Prop Bets: Prop bets are types of bets that aren't tied to the game score but rather to an individual player or game props. For example, you can place a bet on the number of touchdowns a quarterback will have in a game or which team will reach 21 points first.

Safety partners at online sports betting sites in Malta

While the Malta Gaming Authority is the fundamental element that ensures players' safety on these online betting sites, it is not alone in that quest. In fact, sports betting sites have to fulfill certain conditions in order to be approved by the MGA.

First of all, they have to provide an SSL 128-bit encryption which will guarantee the players' protection from potential hacks, scams, and frauds. This level of protection ensures that your personal information, as well as your money, are protected.

Outside of the MGA jurisdiction, reputable online sports betting sites strive to ensure their players' safety by providing access to internal and external self-exclusion tools. The internal tools come in the form of cooling-off periods, time reminders, and even account deactivation.

Alternatively, the external tools can take the form of programs like GamStop, GamCare, or Gamblers Anonymous, all of which are designed to protect the players by putting a barrier between them and the sites. Once you are a part of these programs, you will be unable to access the betting site.

The best Malta mobile betting apps

Most players don't have the time and desire to sit down at a desktop computer in order to place their bets online. That is where quality mobile betting apps come in. While most online bookies do have dedicated mobile apps, there are some that stand out from the rest with their quality.

The Betway mobile app is completely mobile-optimized, which means it contains all the features that the website does. It also enables you to place bets within seconds, so you won't have to deal with lagging and loading issues. Furthermore, the app is available on both Android and iOS devices.

The bwin mobile app has a simple design which makes it easy to navigate. In addition to its simplicity, this app also boasts fast loading speeds, which will make keeping up with live sporting events simple. However, at this time, the bwin app is only available for Android devices and not for iOS ones.

Live betting and live streaming

Live betting is one of the most attractive features that an online sportsbook can offer, thanks to its convenience and accessibility. Most sports are dynamic and in a constant state of flux, which means that the odds, winning probabilities, and expectations can change in a second.

It is for that reason that live odds and betting are so popular amongst players. Instead of placing a bet before the game has started and waiting on it to finish for the result, you can follow the events as they occur, keep an eye on the odds, and place bets and cash out accordingly.

As an additional bonus to the live betting options, you can take advantage of live streaming. Most quality online bookmakers offer you the opportunity to follow the sporting event live through a high-definition stream available on the site or app.

These streams are usually available only for registered users or, in certain cases, available only for players that have made deposits. Placing bets and making decisions on the go is much simpler when you are able to watch the sporting event in real time.

Banking methods at Maltese betting sites

Banking methods can make or break your online wagering experience. When betting with real money, you always want to ensure that the methods available are secure as they are fast. That is why the best sports wagering platforms provide players with a wide assortment of banking options, including credit and debit card transfers, bank transfers, and e-wallets, such as:

Visa/Mastercard credit and debit cards are amongst the world's most popular payment methods. It is no surprise because these two options guarantee secure money transfers, regardless of your location. When it comes to Visa and Mastercard transfers, you can expect a processing time of one to three work days.

Bank transfers are notably secure transfer methods because all banks have their own built-in security measures. If a betting platform is unsafe, you probably won't be able to transfer the funds. However, due to these protection measures, a bank transfer can take anywhere between three and five work days.

PayPal is the most popular and trustworthy online payment system in the world. As PayPal is international, you will be able to transfer money to and from an online betting platform with no issues. In addition to the security and accessibility that this method provides, PayPal is an incredibly quick transfer option, as it takes less than a day to move the funds.

Skrill is an e-wallet banking option that enables you to deposit and withdraw money with a couple of clicks on your smart device. Depositing funds through Skrill is instant, whereas withdrawing them will take up to 24 hours, which is still much faster than other options.

Neteller is an international e-wallet that provides you with the possibility to transfer money to and from the wagering site account with ease. As a deposit method, Neteller only takes a few seconds, whereas it takes around 24 hours when used as a withdrawal option.

While still relatively new and underutilized, cryptocurrencies have been gaining traction in the online wagering world thanks to the convenience and level of protection they provide. Transferring funds via crypto payment methods is instant, regardless of whether you are making a deposit or withdrawal. Moreover, crypto transfers are practically impenetrable to hacking, which makes them much more secure.

Conclusion

No matter which recommended betting site you pick, you'll know that you're in safe hands, thanks to the MGA licence.You can now explore a variety of betting markets and odds, but we'd like to remind you to always gamble responsibly.

FAQ

How can I tell a site has a Malta Gaming Authority licence?

This is fairly easy to check. You can either scroll down to the bottom of the screen and find the licence number, or you can head to the MGA official site and look the platform up.

How old do I have to be to bet on MGA-licensed betting sites?

That depends on your state of residence. That being said, most online betting sites have a minimum age limit of 18+.

Can I bet with crypto?

You might be able to bet with crypto if that option is provided on the betting site of your choice.

