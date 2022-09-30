Do you want to see how much of that Irish luck you have? You should definitely check out some of the best online casinos in Ireland that our team found then.

When looking for the list of the best Irish casinos, our team focused on several very important factors, including game variety, bonuses and promotions, design, user experience, and many more. As a result, we found Jackpot City to be the best option overall.

But, it certainly is not the only online casino that you should know about.

So, without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Best online casinos in Ireland

1. Jackpot City: Best online casino in Ireland overall

Pros:

Up to €1,600 welcome package

About 500 casino games

Amazing mobile compatibility

Well-known and reputable casino

Cons:

Design could be better

What’s not to like about Jackpot City? It’d be rude not to call this the best online casino in Ireland, as it just about has it all.

Let’s start with the bonus.

New players can get their first four deposits of up to €400 matched 100% - going up to €1,600 in total!

Jackpot City’s game portfolio is excellent. There are thousands of games to choose from, including all the best slots of all time, such as the iconic Mega Moolah from Microgaming and another hit from them, Break da Bank Again.

And that’s not all. Jackpot City also lays host to an awesome live casino game collection where you can play fantastic live roulette, blackjack, and more developed by the best live casino software provider in the business, Evolution Gaming.

The site itself is pretty cool, too, with its luxury city skyline theme and loads of useful information about how to play. Plus, there are eight solid banking options, which should make it easy for users to make deposits and withdrawals.

Overall score: 4.9/5

The only thing preventing Jackpot City from a perfect score is the high wagering requirements on their welcome bonus. But the range of games, the quality of the bonus itself, and various other factors bring it very close to perfection.

Click here to find out more about the latest casino bonuses and promos available at Jackpot City.

2. Leo Vegas: Best Irish online casino for slot games

Pros:

Thousands of casino games from leading providers

About 400 slot games

Spin the Wheel to get your bonus

Low 25x bonus play through

Lots of sports betting markets

Cons:

Pretty basic site design

With a great variety of casino games available at Leo Vegas, we challenge anyone to find an online casino site with more online slot games than this casino.

Part of the reason for this enormous range of games is that Leo Vegas is always bringing in the latest hit slots from the best software providers in the business. They include Yggdrasil, Microgaming, and Blueprint Gaming.

Leo Vegas even has its own exclusive slot game called Leo Vegas Megaways. It has an amazing 117,649 ways to win and is well worth a play in our eyes. And there are plenty of live casino games for those who want to play with people in the real world, including more exclusive Leo Vegas titles.

Another great thing about Leo Vegas is the quality of the welcome bonus. If you don’t have an account already, you can claim a 100% match deposit when you sign up as well as 200 free spins on the classic NetEnt slot Book of Dead.

Once you visit the Leo Vegas website, don’t forget to spin the wheel to receive your bonus!

And the best part is the fact that you don’t have to play through it many times before you can claim your winnings. The wagering requirements are only 25x, which is a lot lower than average.

Overall score: 4.8/5

Mobile players rejoice: Leo Vegas is the perfect online gambling site with thousands of amazing games. We’ll just need to see some improvements to the desktop site in order to give it the highest of scores.

Check out all the latest Leo Vegas bonuses and promos by clicking here.

3. Spin Casino: Best mobile casino for Irish gamblers

Pros:

Generous €1,000 welcome bonus

Amazing mobile compatibility

Awesome desktop site design

Cons:

Not the best game variety

Having an actual mobile app to play instead of a mobile site that you access through your mobile browser goes a long way. It tends to have better design, more compatibility for games, and faster loading.

Spin Casino's mobile application is simply amazing, offering gamblers the opportunity to play their favourite games on the go. You can play the vast majority of the Spin Casino game portfolio on the app, and it’s available to download from both the App Store and the Play Store.

That game portfolio consists of some big hits from the likes of NetEnt and Microgaming.

Spin Casino’s desktop site also looks great with beautiful fonts, colours, and a great edited shot of the Las Vegas strip. You can play on any device and have a great time here.

Overall score: 4.85/5

If you are looking for an Irish online casino for mobile gambling, it’s hard to find a better option than Spin Casino. So, make sure to check it out.

Click here and find all the Spin Casino bonuses to activate right now.

4. Magic Red: Best variety of live casino games of any Irish casino

Pros:

Over 130 live casino games

20 banking options supported

Licensed in Malta

Games from leading providers

Cons:

Cluttered site design

Upon opening the online gambling site Magic Red for the first time, you’ll see that the welcome bonus isn’t the grandest in comparison to some of our picks today. It’s a 100% matched deposit of up to €200 plus 100 spins.

The good thing about this bonus is that the wagering requirements are not too high, especially when compared to some of the other Irish casinos. You’ll only need to play through the bonus 35 times which is half the amount of some of our other top picks.

But the best thing about Magic Red is the live casino game selection. You can play all the classic casino table games like blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and even some fresh new ones like Pariplay’s Live Monopoly.

Speaking of classic games, Magic Red has some of the best-known slot titles. Over 1,000 of them, in fact! They include the spectacular Starburst from NetEnt and Play ‘n GO’s amazing Rich Wilde: Book of Dead.

Overall score: 4.7/5

Other than a slightly weak welcome bonus and a frustrating site design, Magic Red has a lot to offer and is still well worth a play.

Discover Magic Red’s latest bonuses and promotions by following this link.

5. Dream Vegas: Most generous welcome package of all Irish online casinos

Pros:

Up to €2,500 welcome bonus

50 free spins with the welcome bonus

Licensed in Malta

Cons:

Not the best option for poker players

What if we told you you could get 200% back on your first three deposits up to €2,500 plus 50 extra spins? That kind of bonus is so big that it’s hard to believe, but it’s perfectly real at Dream Vegas.

There aren’t a huge amount of games to play once you’ve done that, though. Dream Vegas hosts just over 500 games in total, and that’s a lot less than some of the other online casino sites from our top picks.

We found that the Dream Vegas website looks great at first glance, but once you start to search around, it can be quite hard to use.

That said, the mobile app is really good. We preferred to use Dream Vegas on a tablet or a mobile phone instead of with the desktop site.

Overall score: 4.65/5

The Dream Vegas bonus makes it worth signing up for in the first place, but you’ll soon find plenty more reasons to stay around. It’s just a shame there aren’t many games.

Find out more about Dream Vegas and its bonuses by clicking here.

Ranking methodology for the best online casinos in Ireland

When looking for the best online casinos for Irish gamblers, we focused on several important factors. Let’s go through them one by one.

Bonuses and promos

One of the first things we see on Irish casinos’ homepages is the welcome bonus adverts. This is usually in the form of a matched deposit but can also include extra spins and more.

Slots and table games

A good casino has to have a lot of choices of games; otherwise, players could get bored and go elsewhere. But it’s not just about the number of games, but also quality.

Design and user-interface

How we evaluate Irish casinos’ websites is based on a few factors: how good the site and mobile app look, how easy they are to use, the level of customer support available, and the banking options supported, among others.

Best online casinos in Ireland and online gambling in Ireland: FAQ

How do I open an Irish online casino account?

Any well-designed Irish online casinos will make it nice and easy to set up an account in the first place. It usually involves hitting the “Join” or “Sign Up” button on the homepage, entering a few details, confirming your email address then placing a deposit.

Which casino games are most fun to play at Irish casinos?

Here in Ireland, we’re crazy about slots. There’s so much variety in terms of theme, volatility, max wins, and more that there’s a slot game or three out there for everyone.

Take a look at the likes of the classic Microgaming slot Mega Moolah or something newer like 1942: Sky Warrior by Thematic if you want some of the most thrilling slot action. Progressive jackpot slots, in particular, are super exciting as it’s possible to win millions!

Do Irish online casinos enforce responsible gambling?

There are a number of tools and policies that Irish online casino operators use in order to make sure that players use their sites responsibly. They can really help more vulnerable players spend less funds and time than they can afford to.

These tools include deposit limits that restrict how much you can spend in any session or time limits that let you know how long you’ve been playing so that you don’t get carried away.

Should I play live dealer casino games at the best Irish casinos online?

Most Irish casino sites will offer some forms of live dealer games that are played with a real-life dealer and often include a live chat that allows you to communicate with other players. These features help to add an engaging social element to the game that a lot of players will love.

The games tend to include blackjack, roulette, and poker, but sometimes you’ll see more obscure options like Monopoly, which can be a lot of fun! We recommend giving some live dealer games a play some time to see how you like them.

Which Irish casino games pay out the most on average?

The best factor to decide which casino games payout the most is something called the Return to Player rate, or RTP for short. This is the amount that players can expect to get back from their stakes on average.

Comparison of the top five online casinos in Ireland

Jackpot City: A very well-known online casino with a great reputation among gamblers. Jackpot City offers users about 500 games from leading providers and a very generous welcome package of up to €1,600.

LeoVegas: This UK-licenced casino was established back in 2011; it offers users a lot of exciting services, including about 400 online slots from leading providers in the industry. Don't forget to spin the wheel for your bonus at Leo Vegas.

Spin Casino: If you are looking for the best mobile gambling casino in Ireland, there is no better option out there than Spin Casino. With its high-quality mobile application, you can play all of your favourite games on the go.

Magic Red: Are you a fan of live casino games? Then make sure to check out what Magic Red has to offer. This online casino offers users a €200 welcome bonus.

Dream Vegas: With its very generous welcome bonus of up to €2,500 plus 50 free spins, Dream Vegas is a great option for gamblers in Ireland.

How to get started at the best Irish casinos online

Getting started at the online casinos in Ireland is a very easy process. Follow these few easy steps to open your account at our top pick, Jackpot City:

Step 1: Visit the casino's website

Follow this link to visit the website of Jackpot City.

Click the sign-up button.

Step 2: Provide your details

Pick your username.

Provide personal details, including address, mobile, and more.

Step 3: Sign in to your account and start gambling

Once you have provided all your details and your account is active, you can log in, make your first deposit, activate the welcome bonus, and start gambling.

So, what are the best online casinos in Ireland?

It has to be said that right now, Jackpot City is the best online casino for Irish gamblers right now.

Ireland has a lot of fantastic choices, but Jackpot City has some of the best ranges of games, an awesome portfolio of welcome bonuses, and a beautiful site on mobile and desktop.

But just because Jackpot City is a great all-rounder, it doesn’t mean it’s the one for you. You might prefer something specific - low wagering requirements on the bonus, perhaps? What about a massive choice of slot games?

No matter what you’re looking for, we’re confident that one of our top picks will be right for you. So, pick your favourite, and always remember to gamble responsibly.

