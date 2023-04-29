The stone pathway that links Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra megalithic temples is being “upgraded and widened” to improve safety and allow access to ambulances and firefighters in case of an emergency, Heritage Malta said.

“In the recent past, Heritage Malta was faced with emergency situations in which visitors had to be assisted by a medical team when at Mnajdra. Due to the limited width of the walkway, an ambulance could not be deployed," a spokesperson said.

"Civil Protection Department vehicles were unable to reach the source of fire, with a risk of severe damage both to the megalithic structures, which are listed as World Heritage Sites, and the natural environment of this Natura 2000 site."

Heritage Malta has studied alternative designs for a new walkway, keeping in mind the surrounding context, logistics and work methodology - Spokesperson for Heritage Malta

The spokesperson said the project ought to be completed by the end of the year.

The works on the path were highlighted in a Facebook post shared by environmental NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa. The post questioned whether the use of concrete, to replace the old stone-slab pathway, was adequate in light of the environmental and heritage value of the area.

When contacted, Heritage Malta, which manages the sites, explained that the existing walkway linking Ħaġar Qim to Mnajdra was constructed in the early 1960s.

Safety hazards to vistors

Most of the limestone floor slabs had been broken, resulting in serious safety hazards to visitors, besides being an eyesore and giving a feeling of neglect. Some sections of the existing supporting concrete walls had failed structurally and there was risk of collapse, the spokesperson said.

“Heritage Malta has studied alternative designs for a new walkway, keeping in mind the surrounding context, logistics and work methodology, which has to be adopted to keep the sites accessible and to make sure that there is no impact on the archaeological and ecological values of the area.

"At the same time, we had to opt for an improved design to facilitate access in case of emergency situations."

The project extends the width of the walkway without extending the structure beyond its existing footprint. This led to the necessity of extending each side of the walkway by 35cm through the introduction of a cantilever, which could only structurally be achieved by the use of a reinforced concrete slab.

A precast system was chosen rather than concreting on site to reduce any risk of spillages on the surroundings and to facilitate construction.

“An exposed aggregate finish is being adopted, whereby local coralline limestone graded aggregate prevails as a surface finish. The levels of the existing walkway will also be changed at a number of points in order to follow the topography of the area and, at the same time, reduce the risk of falling from excessive heights along such points,” the spokesperson said.

The new pathway, he added, will further facilitate conservation interventions regularly conducted by Heritage Malta conservators.

The works, he pointed out, are covered by a development permit and also include the replacement of the existing security huts at Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra.

He added that there was constant consultation with both the Environment and Resources Authority and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, which are monitoring the works together with Heritage Malta architects and archaeologists.