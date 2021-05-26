Malta’s spending on its Eurovision Song Contest effort is under investigation following concerns that taxpayer funds were used to boost Destiny’s odds with bookmakers.



Minister Carmelo Abela has ordered an audit of expenditure into the annual contest after he received reports that part of the budget allocated to Malta’s Eurovision team had been used to place bets on performer Destiny, inflating her odds with bookmakers.



Money was also spent on overseas social media influencers, who published promotional content backing Destiny.



The Malta Tourism Authority spent around €350,000 on promoting Malta’s entry to the song festival. It is understood that the audit, which will begin on Monday, will look into how that money was spent.

The issue of possible financial mismanagement was flagged to Abela by the board of public broadcaster PBS, which falls within Abela's ministerial portfolio.

Sources said there had already been an informal admission from one PBS insider that part of the Eurovision marketing budget had been spent on financing foreign nationals' bets on Destiny to win the competition.

Malta’s 18-year-old Destiny was set to make a strong showing in the competition representing Malta with her song Je Me Casse, ranking third-favourite with bookmakers for a win before heading into the final on Saturday night.

But despite winning her semi-final and placing third in the final jury vote, Malta lagged behind with audiences and received a disappointing 47 votes from European viewers during the televoting round.

Destiny's seventh-placed finish is Malta's best performance since 2005 but something of a disappointment for a singer who ranked among the favourites.

Italy, the bookmakers' favourite going into Saturday's final in Rotterdam, emerged victorious on the night with the song Zitti e Buoni by Maneskin after securing a massive jump of 318 points in the public vote.

This is not the first time concerns have been raised about spending on the festival.

In 2016, Times of Malta had filed a Freedom of Information request seeking a full breakdown of all spending by PBS and other government departments on the Eurovision. That FOI request was turned down.

The request had been filed after reports of a “limitless” budget allocation in the hope of boosting singer Ira Losco’s chances.

At the time leaked documents had shown expenses exceeding €200,000, though the final figure was known to be substantially higher.