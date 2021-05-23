Destiny Chukunyere placed seventh in the Eurovision Song Contest, Malta's best result in the competition since 2005 but something of a disappointment for a singer who ranked among the favourites.

Italy, the bookmakers' favourite going into Saturday's final in Rotterdam, emerged victorious on the night with the song Zitti e Buoni by Maneskin after securing a massive jump of 318 points in the public vote.

Malta's singer Destiny, with the song Je Me Casse, had high hopes after a strong showing in the jury vote that left her in third place.

But, as has often happened in the past, those hopes collapsed when it came to the public vote, with Malta picking up just 47 points from across Europe.

Her seventh place finish is Malta's best since 2005, when Chiara placed second with the song Angel.

But it continues the country's record of being the most successful participant to never win the competition.

Destiny had been among the bookmakers' favourites to win, sitting in third before the competition, down from first before she arrived in Rotterdam.

France, with the song Voila sung by Barbara Pravi finished second. Switzerland's Gjon's Tears, with the song Tout l'Univer, was something of a surprise outfit, placing third, while Iceland's fan favourite Daði Freyr came fourth.

At the bottom end of the table, the UK's James Newman, a Grammy-nominated songwriter, ended the competition with 0 points in both the jury and televote.