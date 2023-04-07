Since 2022, the International Judo Federation has put a limit on participation to the first 100 judokas in each category.

Last year, none of the Maltese judokas were anywhere close to participating. This year, not just one, but two judokas qualified.

Isaac Bezzina, competing -100kgs class, earned his place way back in October when he won his medal in the Oceania Judo Open in Perth, which had the same points as a Grand Prix.

Another boost for Bezzina was the recent medals in Tunis and Algeria African Opens that lifted him to 72nd place on the ranking list.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt