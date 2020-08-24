A 50-year-old man who lost control of his motorbike on the Coast Road on Sunday has died.

The police said on Monday morning that the Hungarian passed away at Mater Dei Hospital at night.

The accident happened near the Magħtab roundabout at 9.55am when the biker, who lives in St Paul’s Bay, lost control and fell from the Honda he was riding.

He crashed into the barricades and skidded for several metres.