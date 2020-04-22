Bin your masks and gloves as they could easily be mistaken for jellyfish by marine creatures if they end up in the sea, Nature Trust Malta warned on Earth Day.

This year, several are marking Earth Day indoors, as the world aims at containing the COVID-19 spread.

In just a few weeks, the air became cleaner, the seas clearer and biodiversity close to shore has been enriched, Nature Trust said on Wednesday.

While the NGO hoped the pandemic would end soon, if people kept up the simple adjustments they have had to adopt while confined indoors, they could help Earth continue with its healing progress.

This would ultimately result in a better lifestyle because of better air quality, biodiversity protection and marine ecology, it said.

Meetings could continue being held virtually without generating excessive pollution caused by traffic, it added, urging the local authorities to aim for better planning and sustainable development, a long-term strategy for sustainable transport, more investment in the protection of our natural heritage, and a serious approach to law enforcement.

“Nature Trust Malta also calls on the public to dispose of protective gear such as gloves and masks in a responsible manner.

“Lately, especially pavements close to ATMs, have become littered with masks and gloves. This poses a risk to human health and nature. Some of these items could end up in the sea and be ingested by aquatic animals. Disposable gloves can easily be mistaken for jellyfish by some marine animals,” it warned.