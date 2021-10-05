A flock of flamingos were flying in Qawra last weekend when suddenly they started dropping from the sky as gun shots rang out, a court heard on Tuesday.

In the compilation of evidence against 23-year-old hunter Miguel Zammit, a court heard from Caldon Mercieca, a life-long bird watcher who witnessed the shooting of four protected greater flamingos on Saturday October 2.

Mercieca detailed how he had gone out early on that rainy Saturday morning to catch a glimpse of the four majestic adult birds and a fifth juvenile.

Using his binoculars, he clearly saw Zammit on an islet in Qawra Point, his mobile phone in one hand, his shotgun in the other, he said.

The dead flamingos. Photo: Malta Police

Soon after, he saw the four adult birds fall from the sky and heard a number of shots.

Training his binoculars on the accused, Mercieca testified that he then saw Zammit with his shotgun pointed up in the air.

The eye-witness then testified how he called the police.

Zammit was arrested on Saturday morning after witnesses told the police they saw him shoot down four flamingos over Qawra.

The next witness, Edward Xuereb, a police sergeant, told the court how he had confiscated the accused’s phone, his shotgun, and ammunition.

He also explained how he had called on the Armed Forces to collect the dead flamingos from the sea.

Magistrate Elaine Mercieca presiding over the case, set the next sitting for October 15 at 9.30am.