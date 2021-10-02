Updated 10.15am

A hunter was arrested on Saturday morning after four flamingos were shot down in Qawra.

Sources told Times of Malta that the body of three of the dead protected birds had been found dead at sea in Qawra Point, with police searching for the fourth.

The birds formed part of a flock of five that was shot at on Saturday morning. BirdLife Malta said its volunteers had witnessed the flamingos being shot.

"These are desperate times," BirdLife president Mark Sultana said in a Facebook post.

Flamingos are protected birds and shooting or trapping them is a crime.

The suspected poacher was arrested shortly after police arrived at the scene.

Last August, a flamingo was found dead in the sea off Xrobb l-Għaġin.

