Birdlife on Thursday condemns what it said were attacks levelled it by two ministers - Clint Camilleri and Silvio Schembri, as well as MEP Alex Agius Muscat following its filing of a criminal complaint with the Police Commissioner on Wednesday.

In its complaint, Birdlife asked the police to investigate hunting licences saying they were illegal as they were issued by the Gozo Minister and not the Environment Minister, as mandated by European legislation.

BirdLife stressed that since its inception in 1962, it never had any political goal or aim. It embraced hundreds of members with different political views, and has always worked hand in hand with different governments to safeguard Malta and Gozo’s natural environment.

It noted that following the 2015 referendum, which was narrowly lost with a few hundred votes, then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had made a political commitment that Malta’s natural environment would be safeguarded and environmental laws enforced.

This, Birdlife said, was not happening and the police were not even doing what was expected of them because they did not have the time to perform their duties, apart from having a lack of adequate resources.

The hunters’ federation has requested an urgent meeting with the Police Commissioner to discuss Birdlife’s complaint, which it says was unfounded.