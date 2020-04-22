Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Licenses for the hunting of quail over the spring season were issued illegally by the Gozo ministry, BirdLife said in a criminal complaint filed with the police.

Speaking to the media outside the police headquarters on Wednesday, BirdLife board member Daryl Grima said that hunting licenses issued by the Gozo ministry were invalid, as the law called on the Environment Minister to issue these licenses.

The Wild Birds Regulations Unit, which regulates matters related to the conservation of birds, was given to Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, who is a hunter himself, in a late January reshuffle.

BirdLife maintains that European legislation mandates issues related to wildlife and conservation be overseen by environmental ministries.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Grima insisted that the some 6,000 hunters who were hunting during the spring season were doing so illegally with invalid licenses.

“Nobody is above the law. We appeal to the Police Commissioner, whose role is also to safeguard the environment through the law, to take note of these hunters who are roaming out in the countryside with a firearm illegally,” Grima said.

BirdLife CEO Mark Sultana said illegalities were ramping up during this hunting season and thousands of turtle-dove had been found shot and as a result of the open season on quail.

Sultana had harsh words for Prime Minister Robert Abela, saying that in his first 100 days, he had failed to meet with any environmentalists and that this lax attitude had allowed people who wanted to flout environmental laws to do so without impunity.

“Malta has reverted back to the 80s when it comes to environmental issues. Hunters carrying on into the night, travelling to Gozo to hunt despite having to place the shotgun at its place of registration during the night, Gozitan police claiming to have no knowledge of these illegalities,” Sultana said.

“I have no problem saying that in the past two days alone, thousands of turtle-doves have been shot,” he said.

In a statement on social media, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said that Birdlife's criminal complaint could lead to 6,000 hunters facing charges which could lead to a fine of €10,000 each or prison sentence.

"The government worked according to procedure, as always happened in the past years," he said.

Camilleri, who is a hunter himself, retained responsibility for the hunting regulatory authority, WBRU, when he was promoted to Gozo Minister in January.