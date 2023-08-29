Birkirkara local council has filed a second judicial letter warning of the danger of overhanging telecom wires in the locality and calling on Epic and Enemalta to ensure installations are safe. It also called for their removal because they are unsightly.

The council filed its first judicial letter, against communications company Epic, two weeks ago, and it has now levelled its claims against Enemalta, whose infrastructure is being used to support the cables. It has also formally notified the relative authorities about the matter, including Energy Minister Miriam Dalli.

Following the first judicial letter, Epic had replied that it was being unjustly singled out. It also rebutted the local council’s claims as “totally unfounded.” It said that the cables caused no damage and were in line with all licences and obligations stemming from local and European legislation.

But the council has now hit back, calling upon both Epic and Enemalta to take all remedial action to make sure that the poles were sturdy enough to support the overhanging cables, whilst holding them both responsible for damages.

The council observed that according to information in the public domain, unlike other service providers Epic had not invested in an underground distribution system but rather installed all its infrastructure above-ground.

Cabinets for “cable splitting devices” were also attached to third party property, despite complaints by the owners.

The council recalled that in May 2017, then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had announced a pilot project to replace overhanging cables and wires with an underground system in Birkirkara. The council reiterated its call to Epic and Enemalta to invest in such a system whilst taking all necessary remedial action to ensure that the current infrastructure posed no dangers.

Notice of the judicial act, filed in the First Hall, Civil Court, was also served upon Malta Communications Authority and the Minister for Environment, Energy and Enterprise.

Lawyer Richard Sladden signed the judicial letter.