VLLAZNIA 1

BIRKIRKARA 0

Birkirkara suffered a second straight defeat as another early goal handed them a narrow 1-0 loss against Vllaznia of Albania in their Women's Champions League qualifications in Lithuania, on Saturday.

Read: Early Gintra goal denies spirited Birkirkara in Women's Champions League

Vllaznia proved to be a quality team on the field with their numerous attempts on goal and they are now closing in on a qualification to the round of 32 after chalking up six points in two games - they will meet hosts Gintra in their final game, next Tuesday.

Led by Melania Bajada, Birkirkara had to put up another solid defensive display in order to keep Vllaznia's forward line at bay. At the other end of the field, they banked on the experienced Ylenia Carabott and youth Kailey Willis in an attempt to catch the Albania champions on the break.

The Stripes, winners of the domestic double last season, started with the same starting XI that featured against Gintra in their tournament opener.

After a strong start by Vllaznia, the Albanian side made their pressure count on minute 16 when Doyle capitalised on a Dauzat assist.

Birkirkara's reply came through Willis but her effort failed to hit the target while moments later, the Stripes came agonisingly close when Ann-Marie Said was denied by the woodwork.

Before the break, Bajada replaced Raina Giusti with midfielder Simone Buttigieg as Vllaznia continued to intensify their pressure.

After the change of ends, Vllaznia dominated the proceedings and they created several clear-cut chances but once again, Janice Xuereb took centre stage by keeping Birkirkara's chances of rescuing at least a point alive.

Bajada deployed Samantha Zarb instead of Kailey Willis and Michela Felice in place of Yasmeen Vella, but the Stripes could not level terms as they left the field empty-handed once again.

Birkirkara's final commitment in this competition will be against Ireland's Wexford, next Tuesday.

Vllaznia: Etzel; Blanchard, Bajraktari, Maliqi, Dauzat (78 Lufo), Doyle, Doci, Franja, Gjini, Mustafa, Vulic.

Birkirkara: J. Xuereb; A. Said, S. Farrugia, T. Teuma, A. Sultana, K. Willis (72 S. Zarb), R. Giusti (37 S. Buttigieg), V. Mifsud, Y. Vella (83 M. Felice), Y. Carabott, J. Sakic.

Referee: Rasa Imanalijeva (LTU).

Other results: Gintra vs Wexford 1-2.

Tuesday, August 13: 17.00 Vllaznia vs Gintra; Birkirkara vs Wexford.

Standings: Vllaznia 6; Gintra, Wexford 3; Birkirkara 0.