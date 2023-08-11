A bishop and his sister died three days apart, one from a probable heart attack, the other from a broken heart, according to the family.

Paul Darmanin, bishop of the Diocese of Garissa, Kenya, for 31 years, died on July 25. According to family members, the 82-year-old was found dead lying on the bedroom floor by his eldest sister, Mary.

Yet, their separation in life was shortlived as Mary died just three days later at the age of 86.

The family explained the siblings’ strong bond, noting that Darmanin would spend weekends at his sister’s home in Żabbar.

“Gentle and generous would be the most appropriate description of our sister, Mary as well as our brother, Pawlu Darmanin,” their eldest brother, Joe told Times of Malta.

“The last seven years, their main concern was for each other’s welfare. As fate would have it, Paul, always Pawlinu to me, jumped the mortality queue but Mary followed him within three days, dying of a broken heart. And they now rest together in peace.”

A double funeral for the two siblings was held at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Divine Grace, in Żabbar on August 3. Archbishop Charles Scicluna presided over the funeral Mass.

On the announcement of his death, tributes flooded in for Darmanin.

In a piece by Br John Cassar, Darmanin was described as a bishop “willing to speak and listen to everyone”.

Yet, little was known about his sister.

Born on March 7, 1937, Mary Darmanin was the second sibling out of seven and her family said she led a simple life.

Never marrying, she dedicated her life to the well-being of her family and, from an early age, she helped her mother take care of her siblings and the household.

She was also a devoted Catholic, attending Mass daily, enjoying trips abroad and socialising with her friends. She was also known for her love of gardening.

The siblings shared a strong bond, Mary would accompany her brother wherever possible to various religious functions throughout Malta and Gozo.

She even once visited Kenya, spending a few months with her brother during his time there as bishop.

Once he retired in 2015, she dedicated herself to taking care of him and the two would attend various religious functions together.

The family recalls, how during the week, Mary would spend her time preparing the house in anticipation of his weekly visits and cooking his favourite meals.

The two would spend weekends together, spending their time visiting the seaside town, Marsascala, or planning other day trips. “She would make sure her brother was well rested before he returned to the Floriana Capuchin province,” the family recalls.

Darmanin used to stay at his sister’s place from Saturday evening to Tuesday morning.

The family said they did not know the cause of his death but they believe it was probably a heart attack.

Within 24 hours she lost consciousness

Romina Morrow, a niece of Mary and Paul, said the morning after, Mary had called her brother from downstairs and when he did not reply, she went upstairs and found him on the floor.

“Within less than 24 hours she lost consciousness, for us she had already passed away,” she said.

Romina and her uncle, Bishop Paul Darmanin.

“Good thing is she was at her brother’s house, so she was being looked after until the last moments. She then died in hospital.”

She recalled how the two would come to her home for tea every Sunday afternoon and said she will miss their conversations.

She said being the only niece in Malta for a while, she had a lot of fond memories of her Uncle Paul and Auntie Mary.

“When my children were younger, he loved to play with them,” she recalled.

“When I was little, he spent a lot of time playing with me, driving me around and taking me swimming at Marsascala, especially on Sunday mornings while nanna cooked rabbit stew that was smelt from afar.”