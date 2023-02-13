Recurring vandalism to heritage sites and urgent repairs to Fort Madliena took workers away from Victoria Lines restoration works, according to the project’s architect.

Works to restore the historic fortifications started in 2019 and have progressed at a slow pace over the past years, frustrating residents in nearby Għargħur and nature lovers. The government however insisted earlier this month that works are "proceeding according to schedule."

Project architect Ivana Farrugia reiterated that when she spoke to Times of Malta this week, but added that damage to heritage sites across Malta — including to a previously completed section of the project in Mosta — had taken workers away from their duties in Għargħur.

Workers had to return to the Mosta section of the Victoria Lines to clean vandalism from walls that had been restored in 2019, while a month after works started on the Għargħur part of the line, workers’ tools were stolen from the site, Farrugia said.

Workers were also pulled from the project to undertake repairs to Fort Madliena, which suffered the collapse of a flank wall following a storm in 2019. Another flank was then thought to be in danger of collapse, necessitating further restoration works at the site, Farrugia explained.

National heritage minister Owen Bonnici tours the site with the project's architect Ivana Farrugia.

Farrugia was speaking to Times of Malta at the restoration site on Monday, shortly before National Heritage Minister Owen Bonnici toured the area.

The ministerial press call came one week after Times of Malta first highlighted residents' irritation at the pace of works.

Bonnici said he is “happy with the way things are going” when asked about the progress of restoration.

'Each stone had to be handmade'

In addition to the difficulties outlined by Farrugia, other factors have been suggested as reasons for workers being absent.

“When the workers weren’t onsite, they were busy constructing the actual stones,” said Bonnici.

“Each stone has to be handmade due to its large size and how it has to be constructed... people will now see more workers onsite,” he said.

So far, over 800 metres of infantry lines and a pill box uncovered during the project have been restored, the ministry said earlier this month. The total length of the Għargħur section designated for restoration is just below one kilometre.

While only 200m of the Victoria Lines restoration is left to complete, the works are scheduled to be finished in December 2024 - in 22 months' time.

When asked if there were plans to complete the works earlier in light of the relatively small section remaining, Bonnici replied “...I would prefer they do things properly and the way it should be.”

“We're talking about a historical infantry line that needs love and attention... I’m happy with the way things are going” he said.

Describing the works as a “labour of love”, the minister noted that restoring the walls so the new sections match the old takes more time, “but it’s worth it.”