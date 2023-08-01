As the scorching heatwave bore down on Malta, the nation was plunged into darkness for 10 agonising days, experiencing prolonged power cuts that wreaked havoc on its citizens’ lives.

The consequences of this energy crisis have been far-reaching, impacting businesses, families, tourism, healthcare and the overall economy, leaving a trail of frustration and disillusionment in its wake.

The power cuts have not only caused disruptions in businesses of all sizes but have also dealt a severe blow to the hospitality sector.

Tourists seeking to holiday on the island were instead met with an uninviting environment, leading many to abandon their vacations and take to social media with scathing reviews.

This detrimental impact on the tourism industry has far-reaching implications for Malta’s economy, which has suffered a loss of over €200 million. This could not have happened at a worse time, especially because the travel industry is recovering from the impact caused by the pandemic.

One of the most concerning aspects of the power crisis is its impact on the national hospital, Mater Dei.

The healthcare system, already under strain due to the lack of efficient satellite health care facilities, is now facing the additional challenge of power outages, potentially compromising the quality of care for patients.

Reports of fatalities due to heat exhaustion, particularly among vulnerable elderly individuals, have further highlighted the urgent need for immediate solutions.

In parallel, families who have already struggled all year long with unprecedented cost of living increases, which exceeded some of those of our European counterparts, were forced to throw away significant amounts of food. Particularly for those that struggle to make ends meet, this was a bitter pill to swallow.

Amid the crisis, the Maltese people are left wondering why their government seems to be resorting to excuses and finger-pointing.

The ruling Labour Party, which has been in power for a decade, can no longer deflect blame onto the opposition for the state of the energy distribution grid they inherited in 2013. The government’s failure to invest in essential energy infrastructure over the past 10 years has become glaringly evident, leaving citizens to bear the brunt of their lack of vision, planning and affirmative action.

On the contrary, the Nationalist Party, a positive political party that is an alternative government, last Friday announced nine proposals for the energy sector.

Malta’s current leadership, in particular Prime Minister Robert Abela, must take responsibility for this crisis. Instead of addressing the issue at hand, they choose to deflect attention and avoid accountability by blaming the Nationalist Party. Such tactics offer no solace to the patients struggling at Mater Dei or the workers forced to toil through sleepless nights in unbearable heat. Neither does it offer any solace to those families and pensioners who were left with no option other than to throw away their frozen groceries.

Moreover, the government’s record on corruption and mismanagement cannot be ignored. Their focus on an economic model centred on consumption without proper planning has led to a staggering popu­lation growth of 100,000 people in the past decade. This unchecked expansion has strained the island’s infrastructure, leaving it ill-equipped to handle the increased demands on its energy resources and exacerbating the power crisis.

Maltese citizens deserve better. They deserve a government that prioritises their well-being, invests in vital infrastructure and ensures a better quality of life for all.

Unfortunately, the current administration has fallen woefully short on these fronts, with the ongoing power cuts being just one visible manifestation of their failures in critical areas such as transport, education and healthcare.

As the nation grapples with the immediate challenges posed by the power crisis, it is crucial for the government to step up and address the root causes of the issue. Merely blaming past administrations will not solve the problem or alleviate the suffering of the Maltese people.

It is high time for the leadership to take genuine action, invest in the country’s future and prioritise the well-being of its citizens above all else.

In the face of adversity, Malta’s resilience lies in its ability to hold its leaders accountable and demand transparency and action.

Only by acknowledging the mistakes of the past and forging a path towards a sustainable and prosperous future can the nation hope to overcome the current crisis and ensure a better tomorrow for all its citizens.

For an island that was promised the aspiration of being among the best in Europe and a nation who remembers the cry “L-aqwa żmien” (the best of times), this government has failed its people.

Ivan J Bartolo is PN spokesperson on the economy, innovation and new sectors. Jerome Caruana Cilia is PN spokesperson on finance.