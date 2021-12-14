New rules requiring masks to be worn outdoors at all times "irrespective of risk" do not make sense, pathologists have said, in a call for authorities to instead focus on limiting indoor gatherings.

"Interventions related to COVID-19 need to be backed by scientific evidence or, at least, a strong theoretical rationale," the Malta College of Pathologists said in a statement released on Monday.

Last week the government announced that any person above the age of three is legally obligated to wear a mask while outside, with failure to comply possibly resulting in a €100 fine.

The announcement has sparked a public backlash, with people asking why masks are necessary for individuals in uncrowded spaces outdoors.

Cyprus is the only other EU member state with a similar rule - but even then, it allows people to go mask-free outdoors if they are alone or in pairs.

Mask-wearing was initially eased last July after a fast vaccination rollout programme.

'Measures need to be based on science'

Scientific literature, the group says, suggests that less than 1% of COVID-19 infections are likely to be acquired in an outdoor setting, and even then after a prolonged length of time in crowded situations.

The MCP group said that "it does not make sense to impose wearing of masks outdoors in all situations irrespective of risk."

Walking outdoors alone or with members of the same household at a good distance from others does not pose a risk of transmission, they noted.

Instead of a blanket rule to wear masks outdoors, pathologists said emphasis should be on restricting indoor activities and avoiding large gathering indoors.

Wearing of masks outdoors should be limited to situations in which there are large gatherings, crowded spaces and mixing of different households.

Pathologists warned that the blanket rule could backfire.

"Measures lacking scientific evidence will only serve to alienate the public and introduce resentment which in turn introduces the risk that the truly effective practices will be ignored by a disillusioned public," they said.

Pathologists noted that Malta has been a leader in COVID-19 vaccine rollout thanks to proactive planning and execution. That same methodical approach should be adopted when introducing other public health measures, they said.