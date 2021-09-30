A pair of bloodstained shorts were found inside a cupboard at the home of a murder suspect who had allegedly stabbed his victim after the two quarrelled over a bottle of whisky, a court heard.

Ghanaian national Frank Amo Kwaku, 25, is pleading not guilty to the murder of 23-year-old Isaac Kwabena Kyere on June 10 after the argument, which initially started at a nearby residence, escalated and spilled out onto the street.

Further details about the case emerged in court when proceedings against Kwaku continued on Thursday.

Prosecuting inspector Stacy Gatt testified about the call that came through at around 10pm alerting her to a stabbing at Marsa.

A team of paramedics were at the scene where a man lay on the ground in a pool of blood, still breathing at the time but in danger of loss of life.

A magisterial inquiry kicked off and soon after news reached the inspector from hospital that the victim had died.

His personal details at the time were still unknown, Inspector Gatt said.

Information about the identity of the victim and the events that led up to the stabbing was provided by two African men who knew both victim and the alleged aggressor and who were present when RIU officers first reached the scene at Triq it-Tigrija.

One of them explained how he had tried to break up the argument but walked away when the aggressor drew out a knife.

The second witness said he was the one who had called the police.

The men also provided a description of the suspect, including his red and white striped shirt and camouflaged shorts, releasing statements at the Ħamrun police station in the presence of Inspector Kurt Zahra from the homicide squad.

The suspect was arrested later that night, around 1am, when the police also searched his shared residence at Marsa.

A pair of bloodstained shorts matching the description given by the eyewitnesses were found inside a cupboard.

Other bloodstained clothes were retrieved from a Marsa spot where they had allegedly been disposed of by the suspect.

The weapon used in the stabbing was also retrieved in the vicinity of an apartment block on Triq il-Jum.

The suspect told police that he was “very sorry” and also explained how the argument had started over a bottle of whisky but had escalated and spilled out onto the street.

The case continues in November.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is presiding over the compilation of evidence. Inspector Stacy Gatt prosecuted, assisted by AG lawyer George Camilleri. Lawyer Cynthia Tomasuolo is legal aid counsel to the accused.