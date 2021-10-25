BMW has revealed the updated M135i, which has received a raft of chassis upgrades to improve its handling.

The suspension system has received plenty of tweaks, such as new and redesigned mounts, as well as recalibration of the spring and damping systems, which are said to reduce roll in corners.

Under the bonnet remains a 302bhp four-cylinder petrol engine that sends power to all four wheels, with a mechanical limited-slip differential on the front axle improving grip when accelerating out of a corner.

The M135i can go from 0-60mph in 4.6 seconds, has fuel economy of up to 38.2mpg and CO 2 emissions up to 179g/km.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com