The operator of a catamaran that was escorted back to shore by Transport Malta on Saturday insists she did not break any COVID-19 rules during the excursion.

Pictures on social media showing dozens of people lining up to board the Sea Bird at Buġibba caused outrage amid a ban on boat parties that has been in place since August.

However, the boat's operator Stephanie Hulme said the outing was not a party but was instead a "simple boat trip" and that she fully respected all social distancing regulations to keep her crew and passengers safe.

“I played it entirely by the book and I went beyond what was expected of us," she told Times of Malta.

People lining up at Buġibba quay for the boat trip, which its operator says is entirely legal. Photo: Facebook

"All the people on board were socially distanced and all COVID-19 regulations were strictly adhered to. I even had double the crew on board to make sure all rules were respected."

In August, a legal notice banned "all organised boat parties" and anyone found guilty of breaking the law can be fined €3,000 on conviction. When the rule was announced, Health Minister Chris Fearne said harbour cruises would still be allowed, subject to social distancing measures.

Before mass events were banned entirely this week, they were restricted to 100 indoors and 300 outdoors.

Hulme said that she had 72 people on the boat last Saturday for an excursion to Gozo with a stopover in Comino.

She said she had created a seating plan for the 18 different groups who booked separately via the company's website and were told to sit in their designated place throughout the entire journey.

There was a family of seven who were split up because of the maximum number of six per group, other groups such as a family of four, and also people who were alone, she said.

The seating plan prepared prior to the trip and where passengers were ordered to stay.

Passengers also had numbers on their wristbands relating to their seats, so the crew could identify if anyone weas in the wrong place and groups were two-metres apart, she said.

Temperatures were checked, hands were sanitised and anyone on board who did not speak English had restrictions translated in their language, which they all signed. She said no food or drinks were served during the trip while the only music that was being played on board was background music at a normal volume.

However, she said the trip ended after Transport Malta officials arrived.

“This was not a boat party but a simple boat trip to Gozo and Comino," she said.

Footage of the boat supplied by Sea Bird prior to departure shows passengers in their allocated spots.

"We had to cut short the trip to Gozo because while were in Comino, when practically all passengers were off the boat wandering around the island, Transport Malta came and told us that we had to cancel the trip.

"They mentioned some photographs and footage that was making the rounds on social media. There were people scattered all over Comino but when everyone came on board we returned to Malta,” she said.

She said that although lots of questions were asked and all details of passengers taken, no fines were issued.

Police wait for the Sea Bird to arrive back at Buġibba quay.

“People are treating us like criminals when all we did was take people out on a boat with complete respect for the rules and regulations. I’ve seen comments that they want us jailed or the vessel confiscated," she said.

"It’s really unfair. Our business is almost at a standstill so we accepted these bookings and made sure that we fully respected the rules. I think we did nothing wrong. On the contrary, we went beyond what was expected of us."

Meanwhile, Malta Chamber of SMEs chief executive Abigail Mamo said when contacted that the chamber has been chasing the authorities for clear guildines but have not received any.

“We have been chasing Transport Malta and the health authorities incessantly to provide clear guidance for all the operators to know and comply with. Since the latest restrictions, I also asked TM to confirm if there is anything affecting the sector and if they can operate at all. I was promised a reply but none has been forthcoming,” she said.

Times of Malta has sent questions to police and environmental health.