A body discovered at sea off Marsascala has been recovered by the armed forces.

Asked whether the discovery was linked to reports of a man who fell into the sea in Valletta on February 10, a police spokesperson said the badly decomposed body has not yet been identified.

The corpse was spotted at around 1.30pm some three nautical miles off Marsascala. It was brought ashore at Xatt it-Tiben.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched and the police are investigating.

An autopsy would establish the cause of death.