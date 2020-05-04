The lifeless body of a 29-year-old bather who had been reported missing on Saturday was found by the Armed Forces on Monday.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the police said that the cadaver of the man from Bangladesh had been spotted and recovered by an AFM patrol boat.

The body located around two miles north of l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa.

A magisterial inquiry is looking into the death.

On Saturday the authorities had launched a search and rescue mission for the man, who had gone swimming with a 19-year-old friend also from Bangladesh.

On Monday, the police said the 19-year-old had been certified as having suffered only slight injuries.