A charity foodbank has announced that it will be working with a food delivery service to distribute food packages to its clients.

Foodbank Lifeline Foundation said that Bolt Food will help deliver food packages to its users, starting from Tuesday.

Acting Chairperson Diana Nye said clients would be contacted throughout the week to inform them of when deliveries will take place and to find out from others if they still need food.

There are anticipated to be at least 150 distributions carried out this week, she added.

The announcement comes after the charity said it would close its operations until further notice and would discuss alternative ways to distribute food to its users across Malta.

The last official sessions of the foodbank were held on Friday. Organisers had taken the decision in the interests of their volunteers and clients and the measures to avoid large gatherings to prevent the coronavirus spread.

Bolt said it was glad to help the charity during this difficult period.

“We are all human and the more we help one another, the more able we are to overcome the challenges that the future may throw at us," a spokesperson said. "The purpose of Bolt and Bolt Food is to provide mobility solutions that are relevant to the times.

“So we are adapting to the current environment to remain relevant and play a role in keeping our country functioning.”