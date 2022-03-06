Some of the Ukrainians fleeing war are finding refuge at a hotel on the Ukraine border in Romania, administered by a Maltese man.

Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

speaking to Times of Malta, one refugee said: "One moment you are in the comfort of your own home, the next a bomb blows up your world," one refugee said.

Another described the situation. Onthe 23rd, the fear became more real. At 6.15 am I picked up my phone. "Friends the war has started. In that moment, I lost control..."

"The Russian soldiers don’t even want to be fighting. They call their mums telling them 'this is not a drill. We’re killing people, we’re destroying cities, we’re destroying a country'."

To help the refugees, Ronald Agius, 74, from Sliema, has been providing free lodging and warm meals at the hotel he administers to the weary women and children that have been flooding out of Ukraine and into neighbouring Romania since war broke out last month.

He said: “The situation is terrible. They [the Ukrainian people] weren’t prepared for what happened and what is still happening – I knew I had to do something.”

Before the Russian invasion, the hotel would never dip below 60 per cent capacity. It hosted visiting dignitaries and, on the weekends, Agius says, it would be booked out for weddings and parties.

It is now offering refugees a home.