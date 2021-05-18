A short story anthology that takes its cue from the construction frenzy Malta is experiencing has won the Malta edition of the European Prize for Literature.

Kissirtu Kullimkien (Merlin 2020) by Lara Calleja tackles unbridled construction, which is seen by the author as an attack on the soul. From this cycle of construction and destruction however, friendships can bloom, searching for hope amidst the rubble, calm beyond the chaos, and a quest for change despite a rampant and asphyxiating uglification of rural and urban spaces.

The European Union Prize for Literature puts the spotlight on the creativity and diverse wealth of Europe’s contemporary fiction literature.

The prize is financed by the Creative Europe programme of the European Commission, which aims to promote cross-border mobility for those working in the cultural sector; encourage the transnational circulation of cultural and artistic output; and foster intercultural dialogue.

The initiative is coordinated by the European and International Booksellers Federation (EIBF), the European Writers' Council (EWC) and the Federation of European Publishers (FEP).

The competition is open to the 41 countries currently involved in the Creative Europe programme. Each year, national juries in a third of the participating countries nominate their winning authors, making it possible for all countries and language areas to be represented over a three-year cycle.

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth said: “The European Prize for Literature celebrates the incredible creativity and diversity of the contemporary European literary scene. After a year of the pandemic, literature’s immense value is evident more than ever: yes, books are essential for Europe and the Europeans.”

Elena Grech, Head of the European Commission Representation in Malta said this prize celebrated Maltese literary talent and the hardworking local book trade.

“This is a lifeline for the Maltese book industry that took its fair share of knocks during the pandemic. The European Prize for Literature is an indispensable platform for emerging writers, especially for the literature of smaller countries, and immediately offers the possibility for translation, publishing and networking, in order for the literary work to start moving beyond our shores.”

This year's edition ran into some controversy after Maltese author Aleks Farrugia was disqualified from participating in the EU's Prize for Literature because the media house that published his book is affiliated with a political party.