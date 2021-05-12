Maltese author Aleks Farrugia has been disqualified from participating in the EU's Prize for Literature because the media house that published his book is affiliated with a political party.

“Apart from this condition not being mentioned in the rules, it is the author’s right to choose the publisher,” Farrugia, author of Għall-Glorja tal-Patrija, (The Glory of the Homeland) said.

On Wednesday SKS Publishers "deplored" and "condemned" the EUPL’s decision to disqualify the Malta Book Prize winner. EUPL was launched in 2009 to recognise emerging fiction writers from across Europe.

In a statement published on Facebook, SKS said EUPL had claimed that the prize was apolitical and Farrugia was disqualified because the publishing house was affiliated with a political party (the Labour Party).

SKS added that it had never tried to conceal that fact.

“This condition features nowhere in the award regulations that the EUPL publishes on its website. It has never been mentioned or invoked before. The award is intended for creative writers, not publishers.

"It would be totally unacceptable if the EUPL attempted to constrain the freedom of writers to choose what to say, how to say it and where to say it. That is not the European way.”

“But it seems to have been the way chosen this time by the EUPL and by the Maltese jury, which agreed with the EUPL’s arbitrary decision."

Farrugia later clarified that his novel had been nominated by the Maltese jury, composed of Arts Council Malta executive Albert Marshall, Prof Stephen Bonanno, publisher Clive Perini and radio host Rachelle Deguara.

SKS added that publishers never sought to influence writers, expressing solidarity with the author, saying that he "has been treated shabbily by the EUPL and in a way that contradicts the values of transparency and non-discrimination that the EU claims to stands for".

Earlier this month PL MEP and acclaimed author Alfred Sant called on the European Commission to explain why writers nominated for the EU's Prize for Literature were being disqualified because of the political affiliation of their books' publishing house.

'Maltese jury did not question recommendation'

A spokesperson for the European Commission insisted that the prize was an artistic one, and must be seen as apolitical.

"National juries are recommended to keep this in mind when establishing the shortlist and exclude any books which would put this principle in question,” he said.

The spokesperson added that juries have been advised not to nominate authors who publicly belong to a political party or who have had their work published by a house owned by a political party.

“National juries always have the possibility to go against recommendations if they can justify their position. The Maltese jury did not question the recommendation of the consortium in this case.”

'Condition goes against freedom of association'

Farrugia said on Wednesday that he had chosen SKS Publishers for that particular book because he felt it was part of a tradition of progressive writing.

"Ironically, it’s a lot about values of an open society, the same sort of values the EU pushes for,” he added.

“The prize's condition goes against my right of freedom of association. I can associate myself with any publisher I want.”

"Authors do not write books to win prizes, however, it is rewarding for the publishers to see authors being nominated for prizes. At the end of the day, it's because of them that our work is published."

Maltese authors Joe Pace (Papa Aħmed) and Lara Calleja (Kissirtu Kullimkien) have been shortlisted for the prize and the winners will be announced on May 18 in a digital event.