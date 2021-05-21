The National Book Council (NBC) said on Friday it will be initiating legal action against the government after the Malta Book Festival was forced to move from the Mediterranean Conference Centre (MCC) in Valletta to Ta' Qali.

The council said on its website that the festival will, from now on, be held at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre (MFCC).

The event this year is planned for November 3 to 7.

In January, the council had complained that it will not be able to use the MCC's Republic Hall, the building's main area, because it was booked for Cirque Du Soleil performances.

The centre's CEO had, however, told Times of Malta that the two events can co-exist as there is space for both. But NBC believes otherwise.

Council chairman Mark Camileri said when contacted on Friday the NBC had already filed a police complaint claiming there is enough evidence of “potential corruption” in the allocation of funds given to the company organising Cirque Du Soleil. The council will also be taking the issue to the European Commission.

"This is an illegal and irregular state subsidy to a local company organising foreign art shows at the expense of local industry," Camilleri said.

“We could not accept downsizing - particularly so when social distancing is and will be of the utmost importance for months to come, especially during school visits and theatre shows.

“Reducing the venue’s area coupled with the possible limitations to the number of people allowed per square metre - at a time when uncertainty still reigns as to what the authorities’ regulations for holding events at public spaces will be next November- left us little choice. We simply could not hold the Malta Book Festival under the conditions imposed by MCC, who maintain that the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA)'s pre-booking to host the Cirque de Soleil was still valid for 2021.”

The council once again criticised the government’s decision to subsidise a foreign show at the expense of the local publishing industry.

“This contradicts MTA's own policy, which should supposedly be geared towards promoting the local product. MTA's event sponsorship of the Cirque du Soleil has dealt a tangible and material blow to the finances and revenues of the book industry and we have no choice but to initiate legal action.”

The council said the government should support its local arts industries instead of undermining them through the funding of third-party events which are direct competitors.