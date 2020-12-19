A collection of photos, paintings and caricatures depicting Daphne Caruana Galizia and her life have been published in book form, following an exhibition held to mark the third year since she was murdered.

Justice for Daphne is Justice for your Right to Know brings together works which were on exhibit during the installation in Great Siege Square, Valletta, last October.

Works were presented by Robert Agius, Marisa Attard, Steve Bonello, Jon Borg, Rosa Borg, Celia Borg Cardona, Paul Borg Olivier, Burlò, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Paul Ellul, Cédric Falzon, Joe ‘Spider’ Farrugia, Gattaldo, Ġorġ Mallia, Immanuel Mifsud, Pepito, Pippa Zammit Cutajar, Darrin Zammit Lupi, and Zigli Jonathan Borg.

The book is being pubished by Midsea Books and was curated by Alessandra Dee Crespo, a member of the #OccupyJustice activist group and president-elect of NGO Repubblika. The book cover was designed by artist and academic Ġorġ Mallia.

Both those activist groups, together with blogger Manuel Delia, piloted the book project.

“A book like this serves as a map and compass to renew our drive to keep on pushing for justice for Daphne and Malta,” Repubblika said in a statement announcing the book’s release.

Justice for Daphne is Justice for your Right to Know goes on sale in bookshops on Monday, December 21 and is available for sale online now.