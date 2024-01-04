A security guard who was one of a group filmed beating up a man in Paceville on New Year's Eve is expected to be charged in court on Thursday after he was arrested at the airport.

The 21-year-old Albanian man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon as he attempted to board a flight out of the country, sources told Times of Malta.

Police officials at the airport recognised that the man was connected to the Paceville beating and was arrested by officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit.

He was then taken to the St Julian's Police Station for further questioning. Sources added that police are also questioning the other bouncers who appeared in the footage.

The bouncers were filmed kicking the victim in the head. Video via Lovin Malta

It is understood the Albanian is expected to be charged with the use of an unlicensed weapon and causing serious injuries. He is due to appear in front of Magistrate Joe Mifsud at 12pm.

Footage of the brutal attack, first published by Lovin Malta, showed around five bouncers kicking and hitting a man lying motionless on the floor as horrified onlookers watched.

The victim, Ahmed Albarjo, a 25-year-old Sudanese MCAST student, ended up having to be hospitalized after the incident.

Albarjo also published a video showing that he had tried to get the police to intervene with an issue he was having with the club bouncers prior to the beating.