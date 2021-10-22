Bank of Valletta’s Biżebbuġa branch has reopened following a temporary closure, the bank said on Friday.

The branch was closed after an employee was found to be positive for COVID-19.

BOV said the branch was disinfected by an infection prevention control specialist and has been deemed safe to open for business.

Customers requiring non-cash related services are kindly asked to set an appointment by sending an online request, an email to info@bov.com or by calling 2131 2020.