Bank of Valletta issued an open call to all registered NGOs operating within the Maltese islands to participate in the BOV Rebbiegħa initiative.

This initiative forms part of the bank’s 50th anniversary activities and is aimed at revitalising and protecting Malta’s environment, while fostering a greater understanding and care for it. These actions would, in turn, bring a better sense of well-being for all communities and lead to tangible action to leave a better living space for future generations.

A photo for the initiative

Proposals are being accepted for environmental projects that directly impact four important aspects of the environment:

• Biodiversity in the Maltese islands: exploring the protection and rehabilitation of Malta’s flora and fauna;

• Urban greenery: exploring how urban communities can live in greener areas through the proposed project;

• Educating the community: exploring how to educate the community to bring positive change to their surrounding environment; and

• Mitigating climate challenges: exploring the impact of climate change on the Maltese archipelago and how this can be mitigated.

The selected projects will be reviewed by a dedicated team within BOV and the final selection will be based on a number of predetermined criteria which include the quality of the proposals, the positive impact they will be having on the environment, and the extent of creativity and envisaged effectiveness of the project.

Submissions can be sent via a form found here. Any number of submissions can be made by one party, as long as they fall under one or more of the four pillars mentioned. The closing date for submissions is April 30.

For more information on how to apply, NGOs may contact the bank on csr@bov.com.