St Michael Hospice, the first state-of-the-art palliative care complex in Malta is being supported by Bank of Valletta.

The former Adelaide Cini Institute in Santa Venera, recently handed over to Hospice Malta by the Archdiocese of Malta will see Malta’s first hospice complex become a reality and is expected to welcome its first patients by 2021.

The property, including the existing building and gardens, covers a total floor area of 11,000 square metres and will house a day therapy unit, in-patient rooms for short-term stays, outdoor garden areas, as well as an education department.

BOV chairman Deo Scerri and CEO Mario Mallia met with Hospice Malta chairperson Maria Gatt and council members at the site where works are expected to commence shortly.

“Unfortunately, we are at a stage where cancer affects one in every three persons, with this figure expected to grow in the coming years,” said Gatt. “We have long felt the need for a centre offering specialised palliative services, and we are close to realising this dream with a project that will compare to high-level hospices we have had the opportunity to visit beyond our shores.

“We thank Bank of Valletta for its generosity in partnering with Hospice Malta to help provide our loved ones with the care they deserve, she continued. “We take this opportunity to appeal to the generosity that the Maltese population is renowned for, to assist us in making this multi-million-euro project a reality.”

“As an institution that is ingrained in the Maltese community, Bank of Valletta is a very eager partner in this journey undertaken by Hospice Malta to improve the lives of people who require special care and also their loved ones,” said BOV chairman Deo Scerri. “This forms part of the bank’s corporate responsibility towards the community in which we operate and we are delighted to be a partner in a project of such high social value within our country.”

Hospice Malta, a registered NGO with the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations, offers all of its services free of charge to patients in Malta and Gozo.