Bank of Valletta’s St Paul’s Bay branch and ATM have been temporarily closed down due to urgent maintenance works to a property above the branch, the bank said on Saturday. The BOV branch on Triq San Pawl will remain closed until the urgent repairs are complete. “This is being done to ensure the safety and well-being of our customers and our staff,” the bank said. It added that it was doing its utmost to ensure normal business resumed as soon as possible.

