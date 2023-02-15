Updated 11.50am

Unplanned power cuts were reported across several parts of the island at around 11.30am.

People from St Paul's Bay, Mellieħa, Burmarrad, Santa Venera, Birkirkara and Għaxaq took to social media to complain of the outage, just days after a national power cut that Enemalta blamed on a fault in the interconnector.

On February 10, much of the islands were left without electricity, with an Enemalta spokesperson saying the undersea interconnector linking Malta to the European power grid had "tripped".

According to Enemalta's real-time map of power outages, there are unplanned outages in Għaxaq, St Paul's Bay, Mġarr and Mellieħa.

By 11.50am, power had been restored across all localities, an Enemalta spokesperson said.