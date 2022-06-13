British singer-songwriter Sam Ryder, best known for representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 with his song “Space Man” will be performing in Malta in July.

Ryder finished second in the Eurovision Song Contest last month after Ukraine won with an infectious hip-hop folk melody. His show-stopping performance of “Space Man” also finished first in the jury vote.

He will be performing at Fort Manoel at Manoel Island on Sunday, July 17 alongside Maltese artists such as former Eurovision Contest singer Destiny, Kurt Calleja, Red Electrick and X-Factor winner Ryan Hili.

Tickets cost €15 or €25.

Malta is one of the many countries Ryder will be performing in this year, with concert dates spanning throughout the summer until November.

The 32-year-old rose to fame after posting music covers on TikTok during the first COVID-19 lockdown back in March 2020. His videos and voice caught the attention of world-renowned musicians and artists such as Alicia Keys and Elton John.

Sam Ryder's Malta concert poster. Photo: Showshappening.com

Earlier this month, he performed “Space Man” at the Platinum Jubilee concert, Platinum Party at the Palace and at Capital’s Summertime Ball.