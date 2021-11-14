British police announced the arrests of three men after a car exploded in front of Liverpool Women's Hospital, killing one man and injuring another on Sunday morning.

The three men, aged 29, 26 and 21, were arrested in Liverpool's Kensington district under the anti-terrorism laws, Greater Manchester Police said in a tweet.

[twitter id="script>" link="

#LATEST | Officers in Merseyside have arrested three men - aged 29, 26 & 21 - in the #Kensington area of #Liverpool under the Terrorism Act.Counter Terrorism Police North West is continuing to work closely with colleagues at @MerseyPolice as our investigation continues at pace. — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) November 14, 2021

"][/twitter]

The man killed in the blast has not yet been identified, the statement said. The injured man, who was driving, was in a stable condition in hospital.

Counter-terrorism police in the region were working closely with the Liverpool force, the statement added.