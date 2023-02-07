Brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio, the hitmen sentenced for their role in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder, have been found guilty of money laundering and condemned to a four-year effective jail term each.

They were also fined €25,000 each.

Together with George Degiorgio's partner, Anca Adelina Pop, the two brothers were charged with money laundering after investigations into Caruana Galizia's murder led to further criminal action against the brothers.

Since then, the Degiorgios have pleaded guilty to their role as hitmen in the assassination, subsequently filing an application to cancel the trial.

On Tuesday morning, Magistrate Joe Mifsud also found them guilty of money laundering.

Pop was acquitted.

In a 91-page judgment, the court also ordered the confiscation of a Mercedes vehicle and the leisure boat Maya belonging to Alfred Degiorgio.

An Audi vehicle and pleasure craft Ducu registered in the other brother's name were also confiscated.

A Corvette convertible registered in Pop's name was also seized since the vehicle was effectively under her partner's control.

Lawyer Roberto Montalto assisted Pop.

More later