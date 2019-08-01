Manchester United legend Bryan Robson had never heard of Malta until he was 19. That all changed when he met his wife, whose father owned an apartment in Msida.



The couple holidayed on island in the late 1970s, and that began a relationship with Malta that goes on to this very day.



“I got to know, over the years, what a great island Malta is!” Robson, now 62, said last week. The legendary midfielder now serves as a global ambassador for Manchester United and was speaking at the announcement of a three-year sponsorship deal between the Malta Tourism Authority and the club.



The former England captain visits Malta regularly – so much so that he has been to the country twice this year already and is already planning his next visit.



Part of the draw is Maltese passion for the Red Devils, Robson told journalists.



“The thing about Malta is they know about the football, the passion for Manchester United in Malta is second to none,” Robson said.

Bryan Robson (left) with Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi.

Malta’s Manchester United supporters club is evidence of that passion. The club is the oldest United supporters club in the world and has hosted Robson and other clubs legends several times.

“Nicky Butt, Scholes and myself were there [for the supporters’ club 60th anniversary celebration],” Robson said.“It was just a pleasure to be there, they looked after us so well so it’s always going to be a place all the lads will always go back to.”