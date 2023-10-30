Finance Minister Clyde Caruana takes centre stage on Monday evening as he presents the budget for 2024.

The budget is being presented amid cost-of-living concerns and political scandals that have rocked the government.

Some details have already been announced or trickled out, including an unprecedented Cost of Living Allowance of €12.81, a "prioritisation" in government spending, and an increase in the minimum wage and pensions.

The government is also expected to remove a tax incentive for property purchases in Gozo in a bid to slow down the construction frenzy on the island.

In a short video clip uploaded on Monday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the government had met with all sectors of society in the last weeks to ensure the budget was "designed by people for the people".

"It will also translate into our belief of a fair Malta," the prime minister said, announcing the theme of the budget is Ġusta Malta (a fair Malta).

Caruana's budget speech is expected to start at 6.30pm and Times of Malta will provide minute-by-minute updates in a live blog as the measures are announced.