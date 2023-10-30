A grant for hiring carers to look after the elderly in their homes will be increased by €1,000, Clyde Caruana announced during Monday’s budget speech.

The grant – known as the Carer at Home scheme – will increase from €7,000 to €8,000 annually as of January.

The grant is intended to help with the costs of hiring a carer to look after the elderly in their home. It is open to people over 60 who hire a carer with a recognised qualification.

The government currently offers up to €7,000 annually paid as a monthly benefit.

The scheme was first introduced in 2015 to tackle waiting lists in government homes and it has been extended ever since.