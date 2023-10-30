Finance Minister Clyde Caruana announced the budget for the upcoming year on Monday night.

Right at the top of his list were the energy subsidies, which will once again be shouldered by the government, for an outlay of €350m. Pensions are set to increase, as will the minimum wage and children’s allowance. Meanwhile, the COLA Plus payment will now be given to 95,000 households.

There was less focus on the environment, with most schemes for renewable energy and urban greening already in place. Other areas, such as tourism and culture, also saw few new developments.

We break down the key pledges by theme:

Workers

Tax refund cheque of between €60 and €140 to be issued, for a total expenditure of €26m

Minimum wage to increase to €213.54 per week

Cost of living adjustment (COLA) for 2024 will be €12.81 per week

COLA Plus payments of between €100 and €1,500 per household to be issued to 95,000 "vulnerable" households

Unemployment benefits to be adjusted to 60% of previous salary, eventually dropping to 50%

Parents

Children’s allowance to increase to €250 per child

Parents to receive €500 bonus for each newborn child, and €1,000 for a second child, both up from €400 previously

Extra €487 a year for parents who quit work to care for a child with a disability

Disability benefits to increase by €8.54 per week and severe disability benefits to go up by €12.81 per week.

€50 in-work benefit per child aged under 23

Property

€10,000 increase (from €30,000 to €40,000) to first-time buyers buying UCA property in Gozo

Removal of a tax incentive for property purchases in Gozo, with stamp duty rising back up to 5%

Social housing benefit to rise by €4,200 for single people and €6,000 for families with at least two children

First-time buyers scheme to remain in place, with allocation to grow from €3m to €5.2m

Schemes for first and second-time property buyers to pay lower rates of duty to remain in place

First-time buyer scheme announced last year, giving buyers €1,000 each year for ten years to be extended

Capital gains and stamp duty exemptions for restoration of vacant properties to remain in place

Anomaly on VAT refund scheme for people buying or fixing up property addressed so couples and single people receive an equal refund

Transport

Tender to develop a national network of cycling routes by the end of the year

Plans to pause some services during morning rush hour traffic

Grants for electric vehicles to be kept in place.

Financial incentives to help people buy an e-scooter

Plans to develop more parking areas through public-private partnerships

Plans for 1,200 charging points for electric vehicles across the country

Pensions & the elderly

Pensions to increase by €15 per week, an increase of €780 over the whole year. This includes the record €12.81 COLA payment

Pensioners who started receiving a pension from 2009 onwards to get a top-up of up to €1 per week

Pensions for people born before 1962 to receive increases calculated on rises in salaries, addressing a previous anomaly

Widows and widowers under 61 to be exempt from tax and to receive full pension in line with what their deceased spouse would have been entitled to

Anyone delaying retirement by a year to receive 6.5% pension top-up, rising to 29% if retirement is postponed by four years

Third pillar pensions to eventually become opt-out, instead of opt-in

€1,000 increase for people with live-in carers, from €7,000 to €8,000

Bonus of between €500 and €600 for people who do not have enough social security contributions to qualify for a pension

Allowance for a carer at home to increase by €1,000 to reach €8,000

Between €300 and €450 a year for elderly who live at home

60% of income of pensioners who continue working will be untaxed, up by 20%

Education

€64 yearly increase in stipends for students, equivalent to the COLA increase.

€500 yearly payment for three years for children over 16 who live at home and stay in school

Extension of existing schemes, such as the One Tablet per Child scheme and scholarship schemes

Environment

Development of urban green spaces through Project Green

Schemes for homeowners to invest in PV panels, solar water heaters, well restoration and water filtering systems to remain in place

Energy

Energy and other subsidies to remain in place, to the tune of €350m

Shore-to-ship project at Malta Freeport underway, allowing docked vessels to plug into shore power

Work on the second interconnector underway

Plan to develop a hydrogen energy strategy

Investment in energy distribution network to increase

Health

Government formulary to include new IVF medicines and medication for asthma, pulmonary fibrosis and mental health conditions

Health clinics in Mosta, Floriana and Cospicua to be refurbished to offer blood transfusion services

Industry

€40m Business Enhance funding scheme and €16.5m INVEST EU scheme for small and medium enterprises

30,000 square metre land reclamation at Malta Freeport

New centre of excellence in the field of semiconductors

Obligations for small business owners to file audited accounts to be lightened

Implementation of minimum 15% corporate tax rate to be delayed

Arts, Culture & Sport

New funding schemes for the arts through Arts Council Malta

Malta Biennale to be held between March and May under the patronage of UNESCO

7.5% tax rate extended to people engaged in different sporting activities

Tourism & Gozo