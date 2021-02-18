A new masterplan for Manoel Island issued by developers Midi is 'far less intensive than the previous masterplan,' the pressure group Inħobbu l-Gzira said on Thursday.

It observed that land reclamation over the North shore has been abandoned and underwater archaeological remains are now recognised. The planned built-up areas and heights have been scaled down, it said. A public boat slipway is being retained.

"It seems that our pressure on that matter has been successful," the group said.

"We will be studying the new plan very carefully and will let you know our thoughts.

"Together with Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar we will keep up our pressure on MIDI plc."