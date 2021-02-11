All construction works on Manoel Island have been suspended by the Planning Board until a final decision is taken on the Outline (MasterPlan) application, the Planning Authority said on Thursday.

The announcement came after the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal last June annulled the environment impact assessment and outline development permit for the master plan when it was found that a cultural heritage report had been drawn up by the son of one of MIDI’s directors, raising conflict of interest concerns.

The issue had been raised by environment NGO Flimkien Ghal Ambjent Ahjar.

The PA said on Thursday that any works that have already been approved have been suspended and three full development permits will be non-executable until a decision is taken on the outline application.

Moreover, the Planning Board decided to suspend a decision on the revocation of the permit for the clearing of the site including the uprooting of trees and demolition of some buildings.

"Last June, the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal had annulled the Environment Impact Assessment of the outline permit and ordered the case back to the Authority at the stage when the EIA has to be resubmitted," it explained.

"The Planning Authority after having taken note of the appeal decision will review the application process afresh following the revision of the EIA from the part of ERA. The Authority has already communicated with ERA to start the review process of the EIA afresh. The Planning Authority will ensure that the process will remain transparent throughout.

Following the June decision Midi p.l.c. said it remained “fully committed to the Manoel Island project and the development of the site as contemplated in the deed of emphyteusis entered into with the Government” .